Reviewing Perceptron Inc. (PRCP)’s and Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)’s results

Since Perceptron Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) and Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) are part of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perceptron Inc. 6 0.47 N/A 0.44 11.24 Novanta Inc. 82 4.97 N/A 1.39 60.14

In table 1 we can see Perceptron Inc. and Novanta Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Novanta Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Perceptron Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Perceptron Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Novanta Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Perceptron Inc. and Novanta Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perceptron Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 5.6% Novanta Inc. 0.00% 13.5% 6.3%

Risk and Volatility

Perceptron Inc.’s 0.66 beta indicates that its volatility is 34.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Novanta Inc.’s beta is 1.49 which is 49.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.5 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Perceptron Inc. Its rival Novanta Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 1.7 respectively. Novanta Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Perceptron Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Perceptron Inc. and Novanta Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perceptron Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novanta Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Novanta Inc.’s potential downside is -8.67% and its average price target is $81.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Perceptron Inc. and Novanta Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.6% and 88.1% respectively. 0.6% are Perceptron Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% are Novanta Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perceptron Inc. -33.51% -35.7% -37.9% -38.36% -46.39% -39.88% Novanta Inc. 1.18% -6.13% 14.16% 10.59% 33.49% 32.22%

For the past year Perceptron Inc. has -39.88% weaker performance while Novanta Inc. has 32.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Novanta Inc. beats Perceptron Inc. on 12 of the 11 factors.

Perceptron, Inc. develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoFit, AutoScan, AutoGuide, and Helix engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and off-line measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines. The company also offers laser-based sensors and software comprising WheelWorks product that targets the digitizing, reverse engineering, inspection, and original equipment manufacturers wheel alignment markets. In addition, it offers value added services consisting of training, field, calibration, launch support, consulting, and repair services, as well as equipment and software maintenance agreements. The company markets its products directly to end user customers through manufacturing line builders, system integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. Perceptron, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan.

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including CO2 laser sources, and laser scanning and laser beam delivery products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, and medical laser procedures. The Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including visualization solutions, imaging informatics products, optical data collection and machine vision technologies, RFID technologies, thermal printers, light and color measurement instrumentation, and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment offers optical encoders, precision motor and other motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components. The company sells its products through its direct sales force; distributors, including manufacturersÂ’ representatives; resellers; and system integrators under the MicroE, Celera Motion, Westwind, Synrad, Cambridge Technology, ExoTec Precision, General Scanning, Photo Research, JADAK, NDS, NDSsi, Applimotion, Lincoln Laser, Skyetek, and Reach Technology brands. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.