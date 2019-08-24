Reviewing PepsiCo Inc. (PEP)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Beverages – Soft Drinks companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PepsiCo Inc. has 73.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 40.18% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand PepsiCo Inc. has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 21.37% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have PepsiCo Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PepsiCo Inc. 0.00% 96.70% 17.00% Industry Average 4.78% 95.15% 12.76%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares PepsiCo Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PepsiCo Inc. N/A 126 15.14 Industry Average 386.82M 8.10B 79.28

PepsiCo Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio PepsiCo Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for PepsiCo Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PepsiCo Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 3.25 3.25 2.75

With consensus price target of $127.5, PepsiCo Inc. has a potential downside of -2.13%. As a group, Beverages – Soft Drinks companies have a potential upside of -0.24%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, PepsiCo Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PepsiCo Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PepsiCo Inc. -1.08% -3.08% 0.45% 15.33% 11.94% 15.69% Industry Average 2.63% 11.67% 8.80% 18.86% 31.91% 29.78%

For the past year PepsiCo Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PepsiCo Inc. are 0.9 and 0.7. Competitively, PepsiCo Inc.’s competitors have 1.55 and 1.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. PepsiCo Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PepsiCo Inc.

Risk & Volatility

PepsiCo Inc. has a beta of 0.6 and its 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, PepsiCo Inc.’s competitors are 14.56% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Dividends

PepsiCo Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PepsiCo Inc.’s peers beat PepsiCo Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

PepsiCo, Inc. operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers LayÂ’s and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The companyÂ’s Quaker Foods North America segment provides Quaker oatmeal, grits, rice cakes, granola, and oat squares; and Aunt Jemima mixes and syrups, Quaker Chewy granola bars, CapÂ’n Crunch cereal, Life cereal, and Rice-A-Roni side dishes. Its North America Beverages segment offers beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Aquafina, Diet Mountain Dew, Tropicana Pure Premium, Mist Twst, and Mug brands; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, and juices. The companyÂ’s Latin America segment provides snack foods under the Doritos, Cheetos, Marias Gamesa, Ruffles, Emperador, Saladitas, Sabritas, LayÂ’s, Rosquinhas Mabel, and Tostitos brands; cereals and snacks under the Quaker brand; and beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the Pepsi, 7UP, Gatorade, Toddy, Mirinda, Manzanita Sol, H2oh!, and Diet Pepsi brands. Its Europe Sub-Saharan Africa segment offers snack foods under the LayÂ’s, Walkers, Doritos, Cheetos, and Ruffles brands; cereals and snacks under the Quaker brand; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the Pepsi, 7UP, Pepsi Max, Mirinda, Diet Pepsi, and Tropicana brands; ready-to-drink tea products; and dairy products under the Chudo, Agusha, and Domik v Derevne brands. The companyÂ’s Asia, Middle East and North Africa segment provides snack foods under the LayÂ’s, Kurkure, Chipsy, Doritos, Cheetos, and Crunchy brands; cereals and snacks under the Quaker brand; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the Pepsi, Mirinda, 7UP, Mountain Dew, Aquafina, and Tropicana brands; and tea products. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.