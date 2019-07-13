Reviewing Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. (KPFS)’s and Luby’s Inc. (NYSE:LUB)’s results

Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:KPFS) and Luby’s Inc. (NYSE:LUB) are two firms in the Restaurants that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A 0.13 29.03 Luby’s Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -0.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. and Luby’s Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:KPFS) and Luby’s Inc. (NYSE:LUB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Luby’s Inc. 0.00% -15.4% -8.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. and Luby’s Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.01% and 34.7%. Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.08%. Competitively, Luby’s Inc. has 17.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. -14.52% -25.05% 0% 0% 0% -33.27% Luby’s Inc. -5.56% -7.5% -9.36% 4.69% -48.06% 12.54%

For the past year Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. has -33.27% weaker performance while Luby’s Inc. has 12.54% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. beats Luby’s Inc.

Pepper Food Service Co., Ltd. operates restaurants in Japan, Asia, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Pepper Lunch, Restaurant, Ikinari Steak, and Product Sales segments. The Pepper Lunch segment operates and franchises restaurants, which mainly offer steaks and other cooked meat dishes under the Pepper Lunch name. The Restaurant segment operates Sumiyaki Steak Kuni restaurants that serve steaks; Kodawari Tonkatsu Katsukitei restaurant, which provides pork cutlet dishes; and Ushitan Sendai Natori, a beef tender store. The Ikinari Steak segment operates steak stores. The Product Sales segment sells frozen pepper rice, dressings, uncured ham, and chopsticks, as well as sauces for pork cutlets. The company operates 449 pepper lunch stores, 18 restaurants, and 188 Ikinari steak stores. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

LubyÂ’s, Inc. operates as a multi-brand restaurant company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-Owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The companyÂ’s primary brands include LubyÂ’s Cafeteria, Fuddruckers – WorldÂ’s Greatest Hamburgers, and LubyÂ’s Culinary Contract Services; and other brands comprise Cheeseburger in Paradise and Bob LubyÂ’s Seafood. It also provides culinary contract services consisting of contract arrangements to manage food services for clients operating in healthcare, higher education, and corporate dining businesses. As of November 9, 2016, the Company owned and operated 174 restaurants; operated 23 locations through Culinary Contract Services; and franchised 111 Fuddruckers restaurants. The company was formerly known as LubyÂ’s Cafeterias, Inc. LubyÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.