Reviewing People’s Utah Bancorp (PUB)’s and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)’s results

People’s Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG), both competing one another are Money Center Banks companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio People’s Utah Bancorp 29 4.52 N/A 2.23 13.59 OFG Bancorp 21 3.01 N/A 1.72 13.13

Demonstrates People’s Utah Bancorp and OFG Bancorp earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. OFG Bancorp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than People’s Utah Bancorp. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. People’s Utah Bancorp is currently more expensive than OFG Bancorp, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of People’s Utah Bancorp and OFG Bancorp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s Utah Bancorp 0.00% 14.2% 1.8% OFG Bancorp 0.00% 8.5% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

People’s Utah Bancorp’s volatility measures that it’s 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.62 beta. In other hand, OFG Bancorp has beta of 1.55 which is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 38.2% of People’s Utah Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.8% of OFG Bancorp are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of People’s Utah Bancorp shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of OFG Bancorp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) People’s Utah Bancorp 3.48% 0.83% 7.68% 3.06% -15.01% 0.5% OFG Bancorp -0.04% -5.71% 13.89% 15.99% 37.57% 37.48%

For the past year People’s Utah Bancorp was less bullish than OFG Bancorp.

Summary

People’s Utah Bancorp beats OFG Bancorp on 9 of the 9 factors.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services primarily in Puerto Rico. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; mortgage, commercial, consumer, and auto lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. It also offers securities brokerage services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs; and trust, retirement planning, insurance, pension administration, and other financial services. In addition, the company is involved in the management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities; insurance agency business; and administration of retirement plans in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean. Further, it is involved in various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, Puerto Rico government and agency obligations, and money market instruments. The company operates through a network of 48 branches in Puerto Rico. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.