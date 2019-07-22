Reviewing People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT)’s and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC)’s results

Since People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) are part of the Savings & Loans industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio People’s United Financial Inc. 17 3.90 N/A 1.26 12.85 Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 14 2.24 N/A 0.83 18.20

Table 1 highlights People’s United Financial Inc. and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than People’s United Financial Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. People’s United Financial Inc. is currently more affordable than Pathfinder Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides People’s United Financial Inc. and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s United Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 0.9% Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6% 0.4%

Volatility and Risk

People’s United Financial Inc.’s 1.14 beta indicates that its volatility is 14.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s 120.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.2 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.5% of People’s United Financial Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.1% of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. People’s United Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) People’s United Financial Inc. -5.05% -4.71% -5.38% 2.99% -12.92% 12.06% Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 8.66% 12.06% 1.83% -0.33% -2.71% -3.9%

For the past year People’s United Financial Inc. had bullish trend while Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors People’s United Financial Inc. beats Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.

PeopleÂ’s United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for PeopleÂ’s United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 387 branches and 593 ATMs in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire. PeopleÂ’s United Financial, Inc. was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. It accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, saving accounts, money management and money market deposit accounts, demand deposits, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; small business loans; consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts; commercial and municipal loans; home equity loans; and junior liens. As of March 30, 2017, it operated nine full service offices. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.