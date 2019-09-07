Reviewing People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT)’s and New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s results

People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) and New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) compete against each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio People’s United Financial Inc. 16 3.43 N/A 1.28 12.86 New York Community Bancorp Inc. 11 5.23 N/A 0.78 14.78

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. New York Community Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than People’s United Financial Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. People’s United Financial Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of New York Community Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has People’s United Financial Inc. and New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s United Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 1% New York Community Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

People’s United Financial Inc. has a 1.18 beta, while its volatility is 18.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, New York Community Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.98 which is 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for People’s United Financial Inc. and New York Community Bancorp Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score People’s United Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 New York Community Bancorp Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

On the other hand, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s potential downside is -5.27% and its average target price is $11.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both People’s United Financial Inc. and New York Community Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.6% and 63.5% respectively. About 0.6% of People’s United Financial Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) People’s United Financial Inc. -1.38% -2.44% -4.31% -1.74% -10.52% 13.79% New York Community Bancorp Inc. 5.78% 14.05% 1.32% 0.87% 6.46% 22.53%

For the past year People’s United Financial Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than New York Community Bancorp Inc.

Summary

People’s United Financial Inc. beats New York Community Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

PeopleÂ’s United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for PeopleÂ’s United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 387 branches and 593 ATMs in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire. PeopleÂ’s United Financial, Inc. was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family loans; multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and other C&I loans consist primarily of home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as various consumer loans. The company also provides installment loans, revolving lines of credit, and insurance products, as well as cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-size businesses, professional associations, and government agencies. The company serves its customers through a network of 225 Community Bank branches, 30 Commercial Bank branches, and 271 ATM locations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in Westbury, New York.