Reviewing Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS)’s and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)’s results

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) have been rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services Corp. 44 4.12 N/A 3.44 12.77 Elmira Savings Bank 17 2.62 N/A 1.15 14.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Peoples Financial Services Corp. and Elmira Savings Bank. Elmira Savings Bank is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services Corp. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elmira Savings Bank, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Peoples Financial Services Corp. and Elmira Savings Bank.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services Corp. 0.00% 7.8% 0.9% Elmira Savings Bank 0.00% 9.6% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 0.34 beta, while its volatility is 66.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Elmira Savings Bank’s 58.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.9% of Peoples Financial Services Corp. shares and 16.6% of Elmira Savings Bank shares. Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.1% of Elmira Savings Bank’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peoples Financial Services Corp. 1.92% -1.55% 2.54% 4.52% -4.2% -0.2% Elmira Savings Bank -0.7% -3.93% -11.77% -19.21% -17.04% -7.18%

For the past year Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than Elmira Savings Bank.

Summary

Peoples Financial Services Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Elmira Savings Bank.

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts deposit products, such as savings and money market accounts, individual retirement arrangements, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgages; commercial loans, including term and time loans, and small business administration loans; mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences; merchant services; and financial planning advisory services. In addition, it offers financial planning advisory services; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; overdraft protection; safe deposit boxes; notary public services; and funds transfer services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust. The company operates through a network of 13 full-service offices located in Chemung, Tompkins, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties; 1 limited service office located in Tompkins County; and 1 limited service office located in Broome County, New York. Elmira Savings Bank was founded in 1869 and is based in Elmira, New York.