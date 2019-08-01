Reviewing Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS)’s and Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) and Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services Corp. 44 4.26 N/A 3.44 12.77 Arrow Financial Corporation 34 4.34 N/A 2.52 13.28

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Peoples Financial Services Corp. and Arrow Financial Corporation. Arrow Financial Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services Corp. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Peoples Financial Services Corp. is presently more affordable than Arrow Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services Corp. 0.00% 7.8% 0.9% Arrow Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.6% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.34 shows that Peoples Financial Services Corp. is 66.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Arrow Financial Corporation’s 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.52 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.9% of Peoples Financial Services Corp. shares and 41.6% of Arrow Financial Corporation shares. Insiders held 1.8% of Peoples Financial Services Corp. shares. Competitively, 3.1% are Arrow Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peoples Financial Services Corp. 1.92% -1.55% 2.54% 4.52% -4.2% -0.2% Arrow Financial Corporation -0.24% -1.53% -4.27% -4.24% -5.62% 4.31%

For the past year Peoples Financial Services Corp. had bearish trend while Arrow Financial Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Arrow Financial Corporation beats Peoples Financial Services Corp.