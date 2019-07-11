Reviewing Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO)’s and TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL)’s results

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) and TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) have been rivals in the Regional – Midwest Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp Inc. 32 3.53 N/A 2.46 12.90 TFS Financial Corporation 17 16.53 N/A 0.30 56.63

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. TFS Financial Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of TFS Financial Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Peoples Bancorp Inc. and TFS Financial Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 1.2% TFS Financial Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

Peoples Bancorp Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.76. TFS Financial Corporation’s 0.21 beta is the reason why it is 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Peoples Bancorp Inc. and TFS Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.6% and 93%. About 2.6% of Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are TFS Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peoples Bancorp Inc. -3.23% -0.25% -3.82% -8.08% -11.49% 5.48% TFS Financial Corporation 0.18% 4.76% 2.51% 11.5% 14.32% 6.39%

For the past year Peoples Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than TFS Financial Corporation.

Summary

Peoples Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors TFS Financial Corporation.

TFS Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland that provides residential real estate mortgage loans and retail savings deposits. It provides retail consumer banking products, including mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other financial services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company engages in the net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintenance of minority investments in private equity funds; provision of escrow and settlement services; and reinsurance of private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. It offers its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 38 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.