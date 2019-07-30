Reviewing Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO)’s and National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC)’s results

This is a contrast between Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) and National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Regional – Midwest Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp Inc. 32 3.41 N/A 2.46 12.90 National Bank Holdings Corporation 35 4.18 N/A 2.28 16.08

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. National Bank Holdings Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Peoples Bancorp Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than National Bank Holdings Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Peoples Bancorp Inc. and National Bank Holdings Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 1.2% National Bank Holdings Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.76 beta. National Bank Holdings Corporation’s 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.05 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Peoples Bancorp Inc. and National Bank Holdings Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 57.6% and 92.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.18% of National Bank Holdings Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peoples Bancorp Inc. -3.23% -0.25% -3.82% -8.08% -11.49% 5.48% National Bank Holdings Corporation -2.71% 5.35% 7.87% 3.98% -0.38% 18.59%

For the past year Peoples Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than National Bank Holdings Corporation.

Summary

National Bank Holdings Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Peoples Bancorp Inc.