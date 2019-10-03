Reviewing Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Peoples Bancorp Inc. has 58.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 59.06% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Peoples Bancorp Inc. has 2.5% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 3.67% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Peoples Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Peoples Bancorp Inc.
|58,968,680.80%
|8.90%
|1.20%
|Industry Average
|27.12%
|10.05%
|1.12%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Peoples Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Peoples Bancorp Inc.
|18.64M
|32
|13.68
|Industry Average
|305.24M
|1.13B
|14.97
Peoples Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Peoples Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Peoples Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Peoples Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.20
|1.38
|2.72
The competitors have a potential upside of 6.21%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Peoples Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Peoples Bancorp Inc.
|-0.25%
|0.15%
|0.03%
|0.84%
|-12.1%
|7.67%
|Industry Average
|1.71%
|2.78%
|4.07%
|7.89%
|5.97%
|13.23%
For the past year Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.
Risk and Volatility
Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.71 and its 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s competitors are 18.24% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.82 beta.
Dividends
Peoples Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s rivals beat Peoples Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.