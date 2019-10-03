Reviewing Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Peoples Bancorp Inc. has 58.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 59.06% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Peoples Bancorp Inc. has 2.5% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 3.67% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Peoples Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp Inc. 58,968,680.80% 8.90% 1.20% Industry Average 27.12% 10.05% 1.12%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Peoples Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp Inc. 18.64M 32 13.68 Industry Average 305.24M 1.13B 14.97

Peoples Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Peoples Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Peoples Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.20 1.38 2.72

The competitors have a potential upside of 6.21%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Peoples Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peoples Bancorp Inc. -0.25% 0.15% 0.03% 0.84% -12.1% 7.67% Industry Average 1.71% 2.78% 4.07% 7.89% 5.97% 13.23%

For the past year Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.71 and its 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s competitors are 18.24% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s rivals beat Peoples Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 5 factors.