Reviewing Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO)’s and Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)’s results

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) and Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB), both competing one another are Regional – Midwest Banks companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Peoples Bancorp Inc.
|32
|1.56
|18.64M
|2.37
|13.68
|Farmers National Banc Corp.
|14
|0.64
|25.16M
|1.19
|12.32
Demonstrates Peoples Bancorp Inc. and Farmers National Banc Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Farmers National Banc Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Farmers National Banc Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Peoples Bancorp Inc. and Farmers National Banc Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Peoples Bancorp Inc.
|58,912,768.65%
|8.9%
|1.2%
|Farmers National Banc Corp.
|178,693,181.82%
|12.9%
|1.4%
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 0.71 shows that Peoples Bancorp Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Farmers National Banc Corp. on the other hand, has 0.82 beta which makes it 18.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Peoples Bancorp Inc. and Farmers National Banc Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Peoples Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Farmers National Banc Corp.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Farmers National Banc Corp.’s potential upside is 10.50% and its average price target is $16.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Peoples Bancorp Inc. and Farmers National Banc Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 58.3% and 38.3% respectively. About 2.5% of Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Farmers National Banc Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Peoples Bancorp Inc.
|-0.25%
|0.15%
|0.03%
|0.84%
|-12.1%
|7.67%
|Farmers National Banc Corp.
|0.07%
|-0.95%
|0.9%
|12.04%
|-7.82%
|14.68%
For the past year Peoples Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Farmers National Banc Corp.
