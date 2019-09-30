Reviewing Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO)’s and Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)’s results

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) and Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB), both competing one another are Regional – Midwest Banks companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp Inc. 32 1.56 18.64M 2.37 13.68 Farmers National Banc Corp. 14 0.64 25.16M 1.19 12.32

Demonstrates Peoples Bancorp Inc. and Farmers National Banc Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Farmers National Banc Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Farmers National Banc Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Peoples Bancorp Inc. and Farmers National Banc Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp Inc. 58,912,768.65% 8.9% 1.2% Farmers National Banc Corp. 178,693,181.82% 12.9% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.71 shows that Peoples Bancorp Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Farmers National Banc Corp. on the other hand, has 0.82 beta which makes it 18.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Peoples Bancorp Inc. and Farmers National Banc Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Farmers National Banc Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Farmers National Banc Corp.’s potential upside is 10.50% and its average price target is $16.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Peoples Bancorp Inc. and Farmers National Banc Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 58.3% and 38.3% respectively. About 2.5% of Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Farmers National Banc Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peoples Bancorp Inc. -0.25% 0.15% 0.03% 0.84% -12.1% 7.67% Farmers National Banc Corp. 0.07% -0.95% 0.9% 12.04% -7.82% 14.68%

For the past year Peoples Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Farmers National Banc Corp.