Reviewing Penumbra Inc. (PEN)’s and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s results

Penumbra Inc. (NYSE:PEN) and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra Inc. 150 9.49 N/A 0.27 618.45 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 65 12.70 N/A -2.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Penumbra Inc. and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Penumbra Inc. (NYSE:PEN) and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra Inc. 0.00% 2.8% 2.3% Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0.00% -114.7% -59.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.66 shows that Penumbra Inc. is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. is 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.3 beta.

Liquidity

6.1 and 4.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Penumbra Inc. Its rival Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.1 respectively. Penumbra Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.7% of Penumbra Inc. shares and 86.7% of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. shares. Penumbra Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.14% of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penumbra Inc. -8.62% 4.44% 31.56% 17.26% 20.32% 37.15% Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. -0.61% -2.77% 6.35% 46.69% 155.35% 67.05%

For the past year Penumbra Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Summary

Penumbra Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, PX SLIM, and Velocity brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices under the Penumbra System brand; and revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy under the 3D brand. It also provides neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400 and Penumbra SMART Coil brands; and neurovascular stents for stent-assisted coiling in large and wide-neck aneurysms under the LIBERTY Stent brand. In addition, the company offers neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Apollo System brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the RUBY Coil brand, as well as microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the Lantern brand. Further, it provides detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (penumbra occlusion device) brand; and aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for peripheral applications under the Indigo System brand, as well as POD Packing Coil, a device for use with RUBY Coil and POD for vessel occlusion. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors to hospitals in neuro and peripheral vascular markets. Penumbra, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; and t:slim G4 insulin delivery system, a touch-screen pump with an integrated CGM system. In addition, the company offers Tandem Device Updater, a PC and Mac-compatible Web-based system that allows users to update their pumpÂ’s software; t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; t:90 and t:30 infusion sets for use with its insulin pump products; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with G5 integration; automated insulin delivery systems; t:slim X2 with PLGS; t:slim X2 with TypeZero; and t:sport insulin delivery system. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.