Reviewing Penumbra Inc. (PEN)’s and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s results

Penumbra Inc. (NYSE:PEN) and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra Inc. 150 10.37 N/A 0.27 618.45 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 2 5.09 N/A -0.41 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra Inc. 0.00% 2.8% 2.3% Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -501% -121.9%

Risk and Volatility

Penumbra Inc.’s 0.66 beta indicates that its volatility is 34.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. has a 1.63 beta which is 63.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Penumbra Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.1 and 4.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. Penumbra Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Penumbra Inc. and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.7% and 36.8%. 1.7% are Penumbra Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penumbra Inc. -8.62% 4.44% 31.56% 17.26% 20.32% 37.15% Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. -4.38% -5.51% -44.7% -31.43% -32.58% -3.23%

For the past year Penumbra Inc. has 37.15% stronger performance while Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. has -3.23% weaker performance.

Summary

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, PX SLIM, and Velocity brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices under the Penumbra System brand; and revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy under the 3D brand. It also provides neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400 and Penumbra SMART Coil brands; and neurovascular stents for stent-assisted coiling in large and wide-neck aneurysms under the LIBERTY Stent brand. In addition, the company offers neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Apollo System brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the RUBY Coil brand, as well as microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the Lantern brand. Further, it provides detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (penumbra occlusion device) brand; and aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for peripheral applications under the Indigo System brand, as well as POD Packing Coil, a device for use with RUBY Coil and POD for vessel occlusion. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors to hospitals in neuro and peripheral vascular markets. Penumbra, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, military, and consumer markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness. The companyÂ’s Ekso device is primarily used in a clinic or rehabilitation setting. It also performs research and development work on human exoskeletons and related technologies. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation to develop products for military applications, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. It also has a collaboration with Genesis Rehab Services to study opportunities for incorporating skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Magee Rehabilitation Hospital.