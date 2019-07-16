Reviewing Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG)’s and Its Peers results

As Auto Dealerships company, Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Penske Automotive Group Inc. has 86.6% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 79.17% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Penske Automotive Group Inc. has 1.4% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.47% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Penske Automotive Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penske Automotive Group Inc. 0.00% 17.90% 4.10% Industry Average 9.56% 21.74% 8.44%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Penske Automotive Group Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Penske Automotive Group Inc. N/A 45 8.22 Industry Average 213.71M 2.23B 18.86

Penske Automotive Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Penske Automotive Group Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Penske Automotive Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Penske Automotive Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.33 2.17 2.82 2.66

$54.5 is the average price target of Penske Automotive Group Inc., with a potential upside of 20.79%. The potential upside of the competitors is 10.21%. With higher possible upside potential for Penske Automotive Group Inc.’s competitors, research analysts think Penske Automotive Group Inc. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Penske Automotive Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penske Automotive Group Inc. -2.05% -1.82% 3.8% 1.61% -5.6% 11.19% Industry Average 2.58% 8.49% 25.05% 18.14% 38.87% 28.98%

For the past year Penske Automotive Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Penske Automotive Group Inc. are 1 and 0.2. Competitively, Penske Automotive Group Inc.’s peers have 1.38 and 0.65 for Current and Quick Ratio. Penske Automotive Group Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Penske Automotive Group Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Penske Automotive Group Inc. has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Penske Automotive Group Inc.’s peers are 28.50% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.29 beta.

Dividends

Penske Automotive Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Penske Automotive Group Inc.’s competitors beat Penske Automotive Group Inc.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments segments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company engages in the sale of new and used motor vehicles; and related products and services, such as vehicle service and collision repair services, as well as placement of finance and lease contracts, third-party insurance products, and other aftermarket products. In addition, it is involved in the sale and placement of third-party finance and insurance products, third-party extended service and maintenance contracts, and replacement and aftermarket automotive products. Further, the company distributes commercial vehicles and parts to a network of more than 70 dealership locations, including 6 company-owned retail commercial vehicle dealerships. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 355 automotive retail franchises, of which 164 franchises are located in the United States; and 191 franchises are located outside of the United States primarily in the United Kingdom. The company also operates 14 dealerships locations of heavy and medium duty trucks primarily under Freightliner and Western Star brand names, as well as offers a range of used trucks, and service and parts. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.