Reviewing Pensare Acquisition Corp. (WRLSU)’s and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLSU) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pensare Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.60 0.00 Insurance Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 13.42% and 15.53% respectively. Comparatively, Insurance Acquisition Corp. has 2.77% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pensare Acquisition Corp. 3.33% 2.36% 2.36% 4.33% 0% 2.84% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.09%

For the past year Pensare Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Insurance Acquisition Corp.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.