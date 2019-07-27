Reviewing Pensare Acquisition Corp. (WRLS)’s and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)’s results

Both Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 Zuora Inc. 20 7.00 N/A -1.65 0.00

Demonstrates Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Zuora Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Zuora Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.8% -0.8% Zuora Inc. 0.00% -48.4% -26.2%

Liquidity

Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, Zuora Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Zuora Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Zuora Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.2% and 46.9% respectively. Insiders owned 22.97% of Pensare Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of Zuora Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.33% 1.57% 3.2% 5.74% 1.88% Zuora Inc. -0.09% 14.76% 5% 6.06% 11.81% 22.6%

For the past year Pensare Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Zuora Inc.

Summary

Zuora Inc. beats Pensare Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.