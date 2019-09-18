Reviewing Pensare Acquisition Corp. (WRLS)’s and SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)’s results

Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) and SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.45 0.00 SVMK Inc. 17 8.78 N/A -1.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Pensare Acquisition Corp. and SVMK Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pensare Acquisition Corp. and SVMK Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -1.3% -1.2% SVMK Inc. 0.00% -89% -23.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Pensare Acquisition Corp. and SVMK Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 SVMK Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

SVMK Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus price target and a 20.48% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pensare Acquisition Corp. and SVMK Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.49% and 77% respectively. 12.3% are Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, SVMK Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.78% 1.66% 3.47% 6.43% 2.96% SVMK Inc. -4.02% 3.22% -3.19% 33.94% 0% 38.3%

For the past year Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than SVMK Inc.

Summary

SVMK Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market-focused solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time feedback from millions of qualified panelists; and Customer 360, a signal-based system to analyze usage patterns within its customer base and identify high value opportunities, as well as provides leads to its sales team. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Mateo, California.