Reviewing Pensare Acquisition Corp. (WRLS)’s and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)’s results

Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.45 0.00 QAD Inc. 32 2.38 N/A 0.28 118.74

Table 1 demonstrates Pensare Acquisition Corp. and QAD Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pensare Acquisition Corp. and QAD Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -1.3% -1.2% QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pensare Acquisition Corp. and QAD Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.49% and 11.32%. About 12.3% of Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 76.61% of QAD Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.78% 1.66% 3.47% 6.43% 2.96% QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86%

For the past year Pensare Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than QAD Inc.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.