Reviewing Pensare Acquisition Corp. (WRLS)’s and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s results

Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 Nuance Communications Inc. 16 2.27 N/A -0.63 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Nuance Communications Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.8% -0.8% Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pensare Acquisition Corp. is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Nuance Communications Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Nuance Communications Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Nuance Communications Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Nuance Communications Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Nuance Communications Inc. is $19.5, which is potential 22.10% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Nuance Communications Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.2% and 90.8%. About 22.97% of Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Nuance Communications Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.33% 1.57% 3.2% 5.74% 1.88% Nuance Communications Inc. 5.73% 3.57% 7.07% 1.26% 36.76% 33.86%

For the past year Pensare Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Nuance Communications Inc.

Summary

Nuance Communications Inc. beats Pensare Acquisition Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.