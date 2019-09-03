Reviewing Pensare Acquisition Corp. (WRLS)’s and Its Rivals results

As Application Software company, Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pensare Acquisition Corp. has 75.49% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Pensare Acquisition Corp. has 12.3% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Pensare Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -1.30% -1.20% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Pensare Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pensare Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Pensare Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.23 2.08 3.01 2.68

The rivals have a potential upside of 136.10%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pensare Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.78% 1.66% 3.47% 6.43% 2.96% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Pensare Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s rivals beat Pensare Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.