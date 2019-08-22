Reviewing Pensare Acquisition Corp. (WRLS)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.49% of Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Pensare Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Pensare Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -1.30% -1.20% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Pensare Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pensare Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Pensare Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.13 3.60 2.70

The competitors have a potential upside of 135.80%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pensare Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.78% 1.66% 3.47% 6.43% 2.96% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Pensare Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s competitors.

Dividends

Pensare Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.