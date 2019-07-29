Reviewing Pensare Acquisition Corp. (WRLS)’s and GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)’s results

Both Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) and GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 GlobalSCAPE Inc. 7 6.23 N/A 0.20 43.06

Table 1 highlights Pensare Acquisition Corp. and GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.8% -0.8% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pensare Acquisition Corp. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. GlobalSCAPE Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pensare Acquisition Corp. and GlobalSCAPE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.2% and 23.6% respectively. About 22.97% of Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 41.99% of GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.33% 1.57% 3.2% 5.74% 1.88% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.51% 20.07% 96.6% 104.23% 143.74% 99.67%

For the past year Pensare Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors GlobalSCAPE Inc. beats Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.