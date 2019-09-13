Reviewing Pensare Acquisition Corp. (WRLS)’s and Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s results

Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) and Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.45 0.00 Bridgeline Digital Inc. 5 0.60 N/A -138.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -1.3% -1.2% Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0.00% 0% -200%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.49% of Pensare Acquisition Corp. shares and 0.7% of Bridgeline Digital Inc. shares. Insiders owned 12.3% of Pensare Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, 4.2% are Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.78% 1.66% 3.47% 6.43% 2.96% Bridgeline Digital Inc. -12.21% -23.36% -73.29% -86.13% -97.17% -83.81%

For the past year Pensare Acquisition Corp. has 2.96% stronger performance while Bridgeline Digital Inc. has -83.81% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Pensare Acquisition Corp. beats Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Analyzer to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; co-location, application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, franchises/multi-unit organizations, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.