Reviewing Pensare Acquisition Corp. (WRLS)’s and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s results

Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.45 0.00 2U Inc. 48 2.30 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pensare Acquisition Corp. and 2U Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -1.3% -1.2% 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Pensare Acquisition Corp. and 2U Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 2U Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

2U Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37.75 average target price and a 116.46% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.49% of Pensare Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of 2U Inc. shares. Insiders held 12.3% of Pensare Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of 2U Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.78% 1.66% 3.47% 6.43% 2.96% 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26%

For the past year Pensare Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while 2U Inc. had bearish trend.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.