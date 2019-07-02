Reviewing PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)’s and Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)’s results

We are comparing PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 21 4.19 N/A 2.32 9.01 Safehold Inc. 22 16.01 N/A 0.66 41.89

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Safehold Inc. Safehold Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safehold Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Safehold Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6%

Analyst Ratings

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Safehold Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 4 2.80 Safehold Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is $22.2, with potential upside of 1.74%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.4% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares and 36.7% of Safehold Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 42.7% of Safehold Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -0.05% 0.14% 1.85% 0.38% 13.79% 12.14% Safehold Inc. 4.77% 19.06% 46.56% 49.1% 49.35% 46.09%

For the past year PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was less bullish than Safehold Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Safehold Inc. beats PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Investment Activities segment invests in mortgage-related assets, which include distressed mortgage loans, excess servicing spread, real estate acquired in settlement of loans, real estate held for investment, mortgage servicing rights, small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans, and credit risk transfer agreements. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by SFTY Manager LLC. The firm acquires, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases, or GNLs. It represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. was formed on October 24, 2016 and is based in New York City.