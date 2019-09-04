Reviewing PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)’s and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)’s results

As REIT – Diversified businesses, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 21 4.72 N/A 2.32 9.51 Power REIT 7 9.29 N/A 0.29 30.96

In table 1 we can see PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Power REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Power REIT has lower revenue and earnings than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Power REIT 0.00% 6.3% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s volatility measures that it’s 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.6 beta. Power REIT’s 94.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.06 beta.

Analyst Ratings

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Power REIT Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 2 2.67 Power REIT 0 0 0 0.00

$22.33 is PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s average target price while its potential upside is 2.43%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Power REIT are owned by institutional investors at 67.6% and 14.2% respectively. About 2.1% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 26.6% of Power REIT shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -0.09% 0.96% 4.9% 10.09% 14.62% 18.31% Power REIT -5.65% 52.71% 48.19% 74.95% 49.87% 60.89%

For the past year PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Power REIT.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Power REIT beats PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Investment Activities segment invests in mortgage-related assets, which include distressed mortgage loans, excess servicing spread, real estate acquired in settlement of loans, real estate held for investment, mortgage servicing rights, small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans, and credit risk transfer agreements. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.