Reviewing PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)’s and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)’s results

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 21 4.26 N/A 2.32 9.01 Farmland Partners Inc. 6 5.96 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Farmland Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.1%

Volatility & Risk

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 0.63 beta, while its volatility is 37.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Farmland Partners Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.7 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Farmland Partners Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 4 2.80 Farmland Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s upside potential currently stands at 0.18% and an $22.2 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Farmland Partners Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.4% and 49%. Insiders owned 2.1% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.2% of Farmland Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -0.05% 0.14% 1.85% 0.38% 13.79% 12.14% Farmland Partners Inc. -0.31% -3.21% 14.47% -15.37% -17.9% 39.43%

For the past year PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was less bullish than Farmland Partners Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats Farmland Partners Inc.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Investment Activities segment invests in mortgage-related assets, which include distressed mortgage loans, excess servicing spread, real estate acquired in settlement of loans, real estate held for investment, mortgage servicing rights, small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans, and credit risk transfer agreements. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

Farmland Partners Inc., a real estate company, owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets in North America. Its farms are used to grow primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, and cotton. The companyÂ’s farms are also used to grow specialty crops, including almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables, and edible beans. As of December 31, 2016, it owned farms with an aggregate of approximately 142,223 acres in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Farmland Partners Inc. also provides loans to third-party farmers for working capital requirements and operational farming activities, farming infrastructure projects, and for other farming and agricultural real estate related purposes. The company elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Farmland Partners Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.