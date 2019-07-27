Reviewing PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)’s and CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)’s results

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 21 4.26 N/A 2.32 9.01 CyrusOne Inc. 56 7.43 N/A 0.45 138.60

Table 1 highlights PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and CyrusOne Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CyrusOne Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyrusOne Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and CyrusOne Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0% CyrusOne Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.63 beta means PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s volatility is 37.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, CyrusOne Inc.’s 17.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and CyrusOne Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 4 2.80 CyrusOne Inc. 0 3 5 2.63

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s upside potential is 0.18% at a $22.2 average price target. On the other hand, CyrusOne Inc.’s potential upside is 8.89% and its average price target is $60.78. The data provided earlier shows that CyrusOne Inc. appears more favorable than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and CyrusOne Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.4% and 0%. About 2.1% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of CyrusOne Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -0.05% 0.14% 1.85% 0.38% 13.79% 12.14% CyrusOne Inc. 3.91% 8.24% 13.25% 13.52% 14.02% 17.68%

For the past year PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than CyrusOne Inc.

Summary

CyrusOne Inc. beats PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust on 9 of the 11 factors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Investment Activities segment invests in mortgage-related assets, which include distressed mortgage loans, excess servicing spread, real estate acquired in settlement of loans, real estate held for investment, mortgage servicing rights, small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans, and credit risk transfer agreements. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. Its customers operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, oil and gas, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services. As of December 9, 2016, the companyÂ’s property portfolio included 35 data centers and 2 recovery centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. The company qualified as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.