Reviewing PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)’s and Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)’s results

Since PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 21 4.18 N/A 2.32 9.01 Colony Capital Inc. 5 0.93 N/A -1.30 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Colony Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Colony Capital Inc. 0.00% -10% -2.7%

Risk and Volatility

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current beta is 0.63 and it happens to be 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Colony Capital Inc. has a 1.52 beta which is 52.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Colony Capital Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 4 2.80 Colony Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 2.12% upside potential and a consensus price target of $22.2.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Colony Capital Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.4% and 84.7%. Insiders held 2.1% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Colony Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -0.05% 0.14% 1.85% 0.38% 13.79% 12.14% Colony Capital Inc. 2.79% -4.8% -14.99% -15.82% -14.71% 10.26%

For the past year PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has stronger performance than Colony Capital Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats Colony Capital Inc.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Investment Activities segment invests in mortgage-related assets, which include distressed mortgage loans, excess servicing spread, real estate acquired in settlement of loans, real estate held for investment, mortgage servicing rights, small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans, and credit risk transfer agreements. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.