Reviewing PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)’s and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)’s results

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 21 4.75 N/A 2.32 9.51 Clipper Realty Inc. 12 1.76 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Clipper Realty Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Clipper Realty Inc. 0.00% -0.5% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Clipper Realty Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 0 2 3.00 Clipper Realty Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $23, and a 3.84% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Clipper Realty Inc. is $16, which is potential 49.67% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Clipper Realty Inc. is looking more favorable than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Clipper Realty Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.6% and 70.2%. 2.1% are PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Clipper Realty Inc. has 13.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -0.09% 0.96% 4.9% 10.09% 14.62% 18.31% Clipper Realty Inc. 9.38% 4.43% -9.84% -11.29% 12.14% -11.63%

For the past year PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has 18.31% stronger performance while Clipper Realty Inc. has -11.63% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats Clipper Realty Inc.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Investment Activities segment invests in mortgage-related assets, which include distressed mortgage loans, excess servicing spread, real estate acquired in settlement of loans, real estate held for investment, mortgage servicing rights, small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans, and credit risk transfer agreements. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.