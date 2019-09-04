Reviewing Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI)’s and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)’s results

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA), both competing one another are REIT – Retail companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 6 1.14 N/A -2.14 0.00 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 21 5.94 N/A 0.58 37.42

In table 1 we can see Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 2.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.2 shows that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s 54.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is $21, which is potential -1.22% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.6% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.2% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% are Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust -5.08% -4.78% -0.99% -20.27% -42.61% 0.67% Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.7% 1.84% -1.82% 3.05% -1.55% 12.33%

For the past year Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has weaker performance than Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. beats Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 8 factors.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm manages owns, manages, develops, acquires, and leases mall and power and strip centers primarily in the Eastern United States. It also provides management, leasing, and development services to affiliate and third party property owners. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust was founded in 1960 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high quality retail shopping centers predominantly located in the suburban, high demographic, high barrier to entry communities surrounding New York City. The firm was formally known as HRE Properties Inc. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.