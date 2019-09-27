Reviewing Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI-PC)’s and Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR)’s results

Since Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI.PC) and Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR) are part of the REIT – Retail industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 19 0.00 66.10M -2.14 0.00 Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 3 7.14 81.93M 0.14 20.44

In table 1 we can see Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and Cedar Realty Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and Cedar Realty Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 339,322,381.93% 0% 0% Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 3,216,220,460.08% 3% 1%

Analyst Ratings

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and Cedar Realty Trust Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Cedar Realty Trust Inc.’s average price target is $2, while its potential downside is -35.90%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 96% of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% are Cedar Realty Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 11.2% 8.17% -12.3% -19.42% -39.83% -11.46%

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Cedar Realty Trust Inc. beats Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm is primarily engaged in ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of properties. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States predominantly in mid- Atlantic and Northeast coastal states. The firm primarily invests in supermarket-anchored shopping centers. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT All Equity REIT Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Port Washington, New York.