Reviewing Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (PWOD)’s and Its Peers results

Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) is a company in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. has 26.2% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.60% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.4% of Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.33% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.30% 0.90% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. N/A 43 13.13 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 1.50 2.78

The potential upside of the rivals is 19.81%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. -0.22% 2.32% 4.61% 26.7% 0.02% 12.72% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.62 shows that Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.’s competitors are 18.93% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It provides time deposits, super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, checking accounts, and IRAs. The company also offers loan products comprising secured and unsecured business, and commercial loans that include financing commercial transactions, as well as revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, its loan portfolio includes agricultural loans; real estate loans, including residential, commercial, and construction; commercial loans; letter of credit; and consumer loans that comprise residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans, lines of credit, and overdrafts and check lines, as well as lines of credit for working capital purposes. Further, the company provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; annuity and mutual fund investment products; safe deposit services; ATMs; and Internet and telephone banking services. Additionally, it engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. The company provides its services through a network of 23 offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, and Luzerne Counties, Pennsylvania. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.