Reviewing Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (PWOD)’s and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)’s results

We are contrasting Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. 43 0.00 4.53M 3.45 13.13 Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 17 1.54 22.11M 1.14 16.16

In table 1 we can see Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. is currently more affordable than Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. 10,457,063.71% 10.3% 0.9% Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 128,173,913.04% 8.9% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.62 and it happens to be 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.92 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18.5 average price target and a 8.19% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.2% of Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. shares and 88.2% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.4% of Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.7% are Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. -0.22% 2.32% 4.61% 26.7% 0.02% 12.72% Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 4.67% 6.61% 6.55% 0.27% 2.45% 12.34%

For the past year Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. beats Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It provides time deposits, super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, checking accounts, and IRAs. The company also offers loan products comprising secured and unsecured business, and commercial loans that include financing commercial transactions, as well as revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, its loan portfolio includes agricultural loans; real estate loans, including residential, commercial, and construction; commercial loans; letter of credit; and consumer loans that comprise residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans, lines of credit, and overdrafts and check lines, as well as lines of credit for working capital purposes. Further, the company provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; annuity and mutual fund investment products; safe deposit services; ATMs; and Internet and telephone banking services. Additionally, it engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. The company provides its services through a network of 23 offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, and Luzerne Counties, Pennsylvania. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.