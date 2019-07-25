Reviewing PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)’s and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s results

Since PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 4.15 N/A 0.60 10.88 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 15 3.24 N/A 0.90 18.06

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to PennantPark Investment Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. PennantPark Investment Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Victory Capital Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of PennantPark Investment Corporation and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.8% 8.1%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given PennantPark Investment Corporation and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of PennantPark Investment Corporation is $8, with potential upside of 19.23%. Competitively the average price target of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is $20, which is potential 5.26% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that PennantPark Investment Corporation seems more appealing than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PennantPark Investment Corporation and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.22% and 66.8% respectively. Insiders held 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -5.76% -6.7% -7.09% -7.09% -7.22% 2.83% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 2.01% 5.87% 40.48% 45.26% 58.9% 58.9%

For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation was less bullish than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.