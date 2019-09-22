Reviewing PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)’s and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s results

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.77 N/A 0.45 14.66 The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has PennantPark Investment Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

PennantPark Investment Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

PennantPark Investment Corporation’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 27.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares and 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares. About 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97%

For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation beats The Carlyle Group L.P.