Reviewing PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)’s and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)’s results

We are contrasting PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.75 N/A 0.45 14.66 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Demonstrates PennantPark Investment Corporation and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of PennantPark Investment Corporation and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for PennantPark Investment Corporation and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

PennantPark Investment Corporation’s upside potential is 28.00% at a $8 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares and 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74%

For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

PennantPark Investment Corporation beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.