Reviewing PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)’s and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)’s results

We are contrasting PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|7
|3.75
|N/A
|0.45
|14.66
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
Demonstrates PennantPark Investment Corporation and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of PennantPark Investment Corporation and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for PennantPark Investment Corporation and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
PennantPark Investment Corporation’s upside potential is 28.00% at a $8 consensus price target.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares and 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|-1.04%
|5.06%
|-6.48%
|-7.26%
|-11.47%
|4.24%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|-1.46%
|-0.59%
|1.71%
|0%
|0%
|2.74%
For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Summary
PennantPark Investment Corporation beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.
