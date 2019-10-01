Reviewing PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)’s and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|6
|4.49
|N/A
|0.45
|14.66
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights PennantPark Investment Corporation and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown PennantPark Investment Corporation and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$8 is PennantPark Investment Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 27.59%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares and 27.32% of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|-1.04%
|5.06%
|-6.48%
|-7.26%
|-11.47%
|4.24%
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.34%
|1.63%
|2.65%
|3.87%
|0.4%
|7.38%
For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation has weaker performance than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
Summary
PennantPark Investment Corporation beats RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.