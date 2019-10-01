Reviewing PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)’s and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation 6 4.49 N/A 0.45 14.66 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights PennantPark Investment Corporation and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown PennantPark Investment Corporation and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$8 is PennantPark Investment Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 27.59%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares and 27.32% of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.34% 1.63% 2.65% 3.87% 0.4% 7.38%

For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation has weaker performance than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

PennantPark Investment Corporation beats RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.