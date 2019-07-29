Reviewing PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)’s and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s results

We are contrasting PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|7
|4.10
|N/A
|0.60
|10.88
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|7
|5.58
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PennantPark Investment Corporation and Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has PennantPark Investment Corporation and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for PennantPark Investment Corporation and Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 20.48% for PennantPark Investment Corporation with average price target of $8.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 2.25% are PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.27% are Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|-5.76%
|-6.7%
|-7.09%
|-7.09%
|-7.22%
|2.83%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|-0.78%
|0.16%
|-5.92%
|-6.33%
|-5.92%
|-1.7%
For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation has 2.83% stronger performance while Oxford Square Capital Corp. has -1.7% weaker performance.
Summary
PennantPark Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.
