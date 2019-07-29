Reviewing PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)’s and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s results

We are contrasting PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 4.10 N/A 0.60 10.88 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 7 5.58 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PennantPark Investment Corporation and Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has PennantPark Investment Corporation and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for PennantPark Investment Corporation and Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 20.48% for PennantPark Investment Corporation with average price target of $8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 2.25% are PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.27% are Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -5.76% -6.7% -7.09% -7.09% -7.22% 2.83% Oxford Square Capital Corp. -0.78% 0.16% -5.92% -6.33% -5.92% -1.7%

For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation has 2.83% stronger performance while Oxford Square Capital Corp. has -1.7% weaker performance.

Summary

PennantPark Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.