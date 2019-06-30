Reviewing PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)’s and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF)’s results

We are contrasting PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.91 N/A 0.60 10.88 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.29 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights PennantPark Investment Corporation and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PennantPark Investment Corporation and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

PennantPark Investment Corporation and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

PennantPark Investment Corporation has a 18.67% upside potential and an average price target of $7.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PennantPark Investment Corporation and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.22% and 11.8%. 2.25% are PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -5.76% -6.7% -7.09% -7.09% -7.22% 2.83% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund -0.32% 1.84% 7.94% 14.57% 7.27% 15.42%

For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund