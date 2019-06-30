Reviewing PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)’s and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF)’s results

We are contrasting PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|7
|3.91
|N/A
|0.60
|10.88
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|15
|13.29
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
Table 1 highlights PennantPark Investment Corporation and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides PennantPark Investment Corporation and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
PennantPark Investment Corporation and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
PennantPark Investment Corporation has a 18.67% upside potential and an average price target of $7.5.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
PennantPark Investment Corporation and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.22% and 11.8%. 2.25% are PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|-5.76%
|-6.7%
|-7.09%
|-7.09%
|-7.22%
|2.83%
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|-0.32%
|1.84%
|7.94%
|14.57%
|7.27%
|15.42%
For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
