Reviewing PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)’s and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ)’s results

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.79 N/A 0.45 14.66 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.25 N/A 0.57 23.77

Table 1 highlights PennantPark Investment Corporation and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than PennantPark Investment Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. PennantPark Investment Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

PennantPark Investment Corporation and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

PennantPark Investment Corporation’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 26.58%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares and 11.85% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. About 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24%

For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation was less bullish than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 8 of the 8 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.