Reviewing PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)’s and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)’s results

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.77 N/A 0.45 14.66 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.71 N/A 1.12 12.32

Table 1 highlights PennantPark Investment Corporation and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. New Mountain Finance Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to PennantPark Investment Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for PennantPark Investment Corporation and New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

PennantPark Investment Corporation has a consensus price target of $8, and a 27.39% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares and 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares. About 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46%

For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Summary

New Mountain Finance Corporation beats PennantPark Investment Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.