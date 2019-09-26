Reviewing PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)’s and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s results

This is a contrast between PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.78 N/A 0.45 14.66 Franklin Resources Inc. 32 2.48 N/A 2.78 11.75

Table 1 highlights PennantPark Investment Corporation and Franklin Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Franklin Resources Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than PennantPark Investment Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. PennantPark Investment Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Franklin Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6%

Analyst Recommendations

PennantPark Investment Corporation and Franklin Resources Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

PennantPark Investment Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 26.98% and an $8 consensus price target. Competitively Franklin Resources Inc. has an average price target of $34, with potential upside of 18.10%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that PennantPark Investment Corporation seems more appealing than Franklin Resources Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PennantPark Investment Corporation and Franklin Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.22% and 51.1%. About 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24% Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01%

For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Franklin Resources Inc.

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc. beats PennantPark Investment Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.