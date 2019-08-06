Reviewing PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)’s and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.99 N/A 0.45 14.66 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of PennantPark Investment Corporation and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PennantPark Investment Corporation and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for PennantPark Investment Corporation and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of PennantPark Investment Corporation is $8, with potential upside of 24.03%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PennantPark Investment Corporation and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.22% and 32.31% respectively. PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.25%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22%

For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation was less bullish than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Summary

PennantPark Investment Corporation beats Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.