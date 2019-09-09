Reviewing PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)’s and 57161 (:)’s results

Both PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and 57161 (:) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|7
|3.84
|N/A
|0.45
|14.66
|57161
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.70
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has PennantPark Investment Corporation and 57161’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|57161
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for PennantPark Investment Corporation and 57161 can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|57161
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of PennantPark Investment Corporation is $8, with potential upside of 26.78%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
PennantPark Investment Corporation and 57161 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.22% and 65.24%. About 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 5.23% are 57161’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|-1.04%
|5.06%
|-6.48%
|-7.26%
|-11.47%
|4.24%
|57161
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation beats 57161.
