Reviewing PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT)’s and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s results

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 5.15 N/A 0.94 12.86 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.91 N/A 0.60 10.88

Table 1 highlights PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PennantPark Investment Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively PennantPark Investment Corporation has an average price target of $7.5, with potential upside of 18.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and PennantPark Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 38.66% and 46.22% respectively. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.98%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. -8.93% -7.12% -7.88% -6.52% -8.97% 5.26% PennantPark Investment Corporation -5.76% -6.7% -7.09% -7.09% -7.22% 2.83%

For the past year PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has stronger performance than PennantPark Investment Corporation

Summary

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. beats on 8 of the 8 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.