Reviewing PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT)’s and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)’s results

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 5.02 N/A 0.40 29.30 OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.16 N/A 0.74 15.01

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and OFS Capital Corporation. OFS Capital Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of OFS Capital Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and OFS Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s upside potential is 11.11% at a $13 consensus price target. On the other hand, OFS Capital Corporation’s potential upside is 4.17% and its consensus price target is $12. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is looking more favorable than OFS Capital Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38.66% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares and 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 22.08% are OFS Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7% OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06%

For the past year PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has weaker performance than OFS Capital Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. beats OFS Capital Corporation.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.