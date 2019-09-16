Reviewing PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT)’s and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)’s results

This is a contrast between PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 5.04 N/A 0.40 29.30 Legg Mason Inc. 35 1.19 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.4%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Legg Mason Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Legg Mason Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The consensus target price of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is $13, with potential upside of 10.73%. Competitively Legg Mason Inc. has an average target price of $42.5, with potential upside of 7.59%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. seems more appealing than Legg Mason Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Legg Mason Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38.66% and 91.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Legg Mason Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7% Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63%

For the past year PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Legg Mason Inc.

Summary

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Legg Mason Inc.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.