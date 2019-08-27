Reviewing PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT)’s and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)’s results

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 4.88 N/A 0.40 29.30 Lazard Ltd 36 1.39 N/A 3.09 12.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Lazard Ltd. Lazard Ltd has higher revenue and earnings than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Lazard Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Lazard Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Lazard Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 14.34% and an $13 average price target. Competitively Lazard Ltd has a consensus price target of $45, with potential upside of 33.73%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Lazard Ltd seems more appealing than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Lazard Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 38.66% and 68.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Lazard Ltd’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7% Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25%

For the past year PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Lazard Ltd.

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats on 8 of the 11 factors PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.